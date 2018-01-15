Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Parliament session kicks off


YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The 4-day sitting of the Armenian Parliament began with 98 lawmakers in attendance.

The agenda was approved during the January 12 Parliament Council session.

Lawmakers will debate 26 issues, including the bill on condemning the genocide against Yazidis by terrorist groups in Iraq in 2014.




