Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Pope Francis begins Latin America visit


YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis’ visit to Latin American begins January 15th.

The Pope will first visit Chile until January 18th, and later Peru.

In Chile, Pope Francis will meet with the country’s president.

It is noteworthy that this time, the 6th visit to Latin America, Pope Francis will not visit his native Argentina.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration