Trump: 'I am not a racist'
09:58, 15 January, 2018
YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump defended himself Sunday night after several days of controversy over his remarks about African countries, telling reporters, "I am not a racist”, CNN reports.
In remarks to reporters at a dinner photo opportunity with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said when asked if he is a racist, "No, I'm not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed."
The President has drawn sharp criticism since he was reported to have called African countries "shitholes" while discussing immigration with lawmakers Thursday.
