SEVUP tourism project waits for investors

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. SEVUP tourism project, a combination of coastal leisure and work, will be introduced to investors at different platforms.

The project has been presented by The Lab team to the “RInnovate” competition of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA), won the second place and received a monetary award.

Team leader Ara Harutyunyan told ARMENPRESS that they designed the project for this competition, and the 10.000 USD will be directed for expanding the team by promoting the project’s large-scale study and finalization.

According to Ara Harutyunyan, the beach rest in Sevan is more seasonal which negatively affects not only the tourism businesses operating there, but also the seasonal workers. Their project first of all is directed to reducing this problem and increasing the tourist flow to Sevan.

SEVUP is a hotel and co-working business model which will create a lot of jobs for the locals by reducing the unemployment level in Gegharkunik province. The selection of the area is linked with favorable weather conditions. There will be activity center, restaurants, cafes, hotel, villas, co-working space, pools, coast, gardens in the complex of buildings”, he said.

Ara Harutyunyan said they plan to cooperate both with the Armenian and international organizations offering them a working space with separate offices and 2 conference halls. “We are going to cooperate with international networks that provide workplaces aimed at creating rest+work business in Armenia for the first time. And by this Sevan will become recognizable across the world”, he said.

According to him, the competitive advantage of their project is in the approaches of social responsibility adopted by them. In particular, they are going to install solar power plants on the roofs of the buildings and to organize the entire energy supply of the SEVUP by renewable energy. In addition, they will install a special mechanism by which rainfall will be used for irrigation of the surrounding area. “We will have a souvenir shop where the local craftsmen can present their products. We will organize cleanup of coasts and Lake Sevan, as well as will develop ecotourism. New trees will be planted. The building conditions and services will be adapted for people with disabilities”, Ara Harutyunyan said.

The area necessary for the implementation of the project is 2.5 hectares, the construction is 4.400 square meters. The total cost of the investment program is 3.5 million USD, the return of which, according to calculations, will be made in 4 years. “The works will launch when there are investors, and if everything goes well, the project will be implemented in two years”, he said.