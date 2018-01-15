Stepantsminda-Lars shut down, roads difficult to pass

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations issued a notification saying several roads in Armenia are difficult to pass as of 09:40, January 15.

The Vardenyats Pass, Sotk-Karvajar and Voskepar-Noyemberyan roads are difficult to pass.

The Sisian-Goris road is partly covered in clear ice.

Foggy conditions are reported in the Goris-Kapan roads.

Light snowfalls are observed in Gavar town.

Georgian authorities said the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is shut down for all types of vehicles.

As of 08:00, 210 cargo trucks and 57 passenger vehicles are accumulated from the Russian side.