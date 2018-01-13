Erdogan intends to launch new operations in Syria
YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. In a speech before the AK party, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the army is preparing to launch new operations in Syria against the Kurdish PYD/YPG.
He said they will launch the operations during the coming week, Hurriyet reports.
Erdogan accused the US in supplying the Kurdish forces in Syria with 4900 trucks loaded with weapons.
He said Turkey is willing to have a policy in the region together with the US, but it can’t be done unilaterally.
