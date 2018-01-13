Aliyev blindly speaks of “security, safety” despite US State Department’s terror threat statement

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The US State Department sees terror threats in Azerbaijan, whereas the country’s President Ilham Aliyev ranks it among safe countries.

Azerbaijan expert Tatevik Hayrapetyan told a press conference that after the US State Department made the statement, on the same day Aliyev had a meeting with his Cabinet on economic issues and in the beginning of his speech he mentioned that Azerbaijan is the most stable country in the region, which despite ongoing numerous threats in the world ensured security of not only its citizens but also foreigners.

Speaking on the political-economic expectations in Azerbaijan for 2018, the expert said that Aliyev expects growth this year also.

“Although Aliyev speaks about growth of economy, Azerbaijani opposition economists have far worse forecasts. They expect the 10 most important banks of the country to shut down”, she said.

Earlier the US State Department issued a statement where it included Azerbaijan among countries posing terror threats.