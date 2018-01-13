Turkish FM accuses US for not extraditing Gulen

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused the US for not extraditing Fethullah Gulen.

Cavusoglu’s accusations came during a speech in Los Angeles during a meeting with the local Turkish community.

“The entire world has understood what kind of a traitor group the gulenists are. God willing someday the US will also understand. Unfortunately we haven’t yet received the help from the US which we expected”, he said.

Earlier he had also commented on a statement from the US that in terms of security, Turkey is among the third category of countries like Sudan and Venezuela.

“We shouldn’t pay much attention to an inappropriate attitude of a partner. Turkey is a safer country than the US”, he said.