Parliament staff to introduce innovations for greater efficiency of journalistic work

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The staff of the Armenian Parliament will carry out programs in 2018 to create a more favorable condition for journalists’ activities in the structure, Chief of Staff Ara Saghatelyan said during a Christmas reception in the parliament.

“It is about both technical conditions, conditions of involvement of reporters, program outlines through cooperation with our international partners, as a result of which you will be enabled to get to know our colleagues from UK and Germany, to get new skills through interacting with specialists from abroad, and in some cases by visiting other countries”, he said.

He reassured that under no circumstance will there be any kind of restriction for reporters in the parliament, stressing that they are planning to create better technical conditions for ensuring the efficiency of the journalists’ work.

“This is what the Parliament’s staff is planning to do in the context of the new role and transparency of the Parliament”.