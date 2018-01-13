Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 January

US calls on Azerbaijan to release imprisoned journalist


YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The United States called on Azerbaijan to release the imprisoned journalist Afghan Mukhtarli, who was earlier sentenced to 6 years in prison.

“The US is concerned that on January 12 Azerbaijani journalist Afghan Mukhtarli was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment. According to reports, Mukhtarli was kidnapped on May 30 in Georgia, and later arrested in Azerbaijan for smuggling – related to accusations which are politically motivated”, the US State Department said in a statement.

The US called on Azerbaijan to release Mukhtarli and all others who are jailed for exercising their fundamental freedoms.

 




