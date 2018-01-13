US calls on Azerbaijan to release imprisoned journalist

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The United States called on Azerbaijan to release the imprisoned journalist Afghan Mukhtarli, who was earlier sentenced to 6 years in prison.

“The US is concerned that on January 12 Azerbaijani journalist Afghan Mukhtarli was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment. According to reports, Mukhtarli was kidnapped on May 30 in Georgia, and later arrested in Azerbaijan for smuggling – related to accusations which are politically motivated”, the US State Department said in a statement.

The US called on Azerbaijan to release Mukhtarli and all others who are jailed for exercising their fundamental freedoms.