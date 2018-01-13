Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 January

Azerbaijani military fires heavy machine guns in Artsakh ceasefire violation


YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan made nearly 200 ceasefire violations along the Artsakh line of contact during January 7-13.

The defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS that Azerbaijani forces fired more than 2000 rounds during the violations.

In addition, the Azerbaijani military used large caliber heavy machine guns and sniper rifles.

“The Defense Army continues to confidently carry out their service, by taking countermeasures when necessary”, the ministry said in a statement.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration