Azerbaijani military fires heavy machine guns in Artsakh ceasefire violation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan made nearly 200 ceasefire violations along the Artsakh line of contact during January 7-13.

The defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS that Azerbaijani forces fired more than 2000 rounds during the violations.

In addition, the Azerbaijani military used large caliber heavy machine guns and sniper rifles.

“The Defense Army continues to confidently carry out their service, by taking countermeasures when necessary”, the ministry said in a statement.