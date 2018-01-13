Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 January

Wet snow forecast in Yerevan


YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Clear weather is expected in Armenia in the afternoon of January 13, overnight January 14.

Meteorologists from the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS scattered wet snow is expected in the afternoon of January 14, January 15-18 in most areas of the country.

Light precipitations are forecast in Yerevan for January 15-18.

 




