Yerevan Zoo reconstruction nearing completion

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The re-construction of Yerevan Zoo is in the final stage.

The construction of the enclosures for bears, wolves and lions is already completed.

The Zoo is open for visitors from 10:00 to 17:00 in winter season.

On January 1, entrance was free of charge, with dozens of people visiting the Zoo, including foreigners.

The Zoo, which was established in the 1940s in Yerevan, is undergoing large scale reconstruction for the first time.