18 dead in California mudslides, rainfalls


YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Heavy rainfalls and mudslides have killed 18 people in California, United States. The victims include two children, RIA Novosti reported.

28 others have been injured.

Five others are missing.

Rescuers continue search operations, and residents of the affected areas are being airlifted.

 




