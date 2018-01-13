Vardenyats Pass, Sotk-Karvajar road difficult to pass

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations issued a notification that as of 11:00 several highways and roads in Armenia are difficult to pass.

The Vardenyats Pass and the Sotk-Karvajar road is difficult to pass.

Snowfalls have been reported in Aparan town, and foggy conditions along the Sotk-Karvajar road.

The Georgian authorities said Stepantsminda-Lars highways is open only for light passenger vehicles.