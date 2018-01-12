Estonia ratifies Armenia-EU agreement on the level of Executive – Ashotyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Armen Ashotyan has presented details on the procedure of the ratification of the Armenia-EU agreement by Estonia.

ARMENPRESS reports Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook page that in the case of Estonia the legal procedures of the country do not require debates and ratification by the parliament. It has been done by the Executive body.

“The ratification by Estonia will enter into force following its publication in the European Union Council Newsletter. Anyway, the start is given. I hope the other EU member states will also consistently and rapidly ratify the Armenia-EU agreement”, Ashotyan wrote.