Estonia first country to ratify Armenia-EU agreement

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Estonia has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Agreement between Armenia and the EU, press secretary of the MFA Armenia Tigran Balayan told ARMENPRESS. “We received an official writ from Tallinn according to which Estonia has completed all the procedures necessary for the Comprehensive and Enhanced Agreement between Armenia and the EU to enter into force”, Balayan said.

By this Estonia became the first EU member state to give consent to the new agreement between Armenia and the EU.

The Comprehensive and Enhanced Agreement between Armenia and the EU was signed on November 24, 2017. The document was signed by the Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian and EU High Representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini.