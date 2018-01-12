Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-01-18

YEREVAN, 12 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 January, USD exchange rate is down by 0.80 drams to 483.51 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 7.51 drams to 586.16 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.05 drams to 8.55 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 4.68 drams to 658.06 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 17.35 drams to 20567.08 drams. Silver price is down by 2.39 drams to 264.42 drams. Platinum price is up by 146.05 drams to 15249.85 drams.