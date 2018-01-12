Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 January

Turkish, Russian FMs hold phone conversation


YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, NTV reports.

During the phone talk the FMs discussed the recent developments over Syria’s Idlib. Other details of the talk are not released.

Earlier the Turkish foreign ministry summoned the Russian and Iranian ambassadors over Idlib.




