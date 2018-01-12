Institute of Archaeology, Los Angeles University to organize summer school in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Archaeology and Ethnography Institute of Armenia will organize a summer school in 2018 with the University of Los Angeles, director Pavel Avetisyan told a press conference.

“Students of various US universities, together with Armenian students, will participate in the Masis Hill works during the summer school”, he said.

“We are speaking about making Armenia a scientific center in the region”, he added.

The Institute will continue the excavations of monuments near the North-South Road this year.

French and Israeli archaeologists will arrive to Armenia to jointly study the monuments which were discovered in Armenia, known as Desert Kites.