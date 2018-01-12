Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 January

Institute of Archaeology, Los Angeles University to organize summer school in Armenia


YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Archaeology and Ethnography Institute of Armenia will organize a summer school in 2018 with the University of Los Angeles, director Pavel Avetisyan told a press conference.

“Students of various US universities, together with Armenian students, will participate in the Masis Hill works during the summer school”, he said.

“We are speaking about making Armenia a scientific center in the region”, he added.

The Institute will continue the excavations of monuments near the North-South Road this year.

French and Israeli archaeologists will arrive to Armenia to jointly study the monuments which were discovered in Armenia, known as Desert Kites.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration