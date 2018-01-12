President Sargsyan proposes Parliament leadership to hold hearings on price increase of separate products

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan proposed the Parliament’s leadership to hold parliamentary hearings on the price increase of separate products and solutions of mitigating their consequences, reports Armenpress.

During the meeting with the Parliament’s leadership on January 12, the President reminded that several days ago he convened a consultation on the price increase of separate products and salutations of possible mitigation of those increases.

“The Parliament should keep the country’s pulse on its hands, and this is normal. The National Assembly has already held several key parliamentary hearings, and perhaps it is also needed to hold such hearings on this topic so that the issue will be publicly and comprehensively discussed, and people will see the realities. It’s up to you to consider the appropriateness of this, but I think it can be useful”, the President said.