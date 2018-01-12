Humanitarian aid volumes to Armenia increase 2,2 times

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. 97 million 695 thousand dollar worth of products have been imported to Armenia in January-November 2017 as humanitarian aid.

According to the national statistical service, the figure is 2,2 times greater than the previous year’s aid volumes.

81 million 206 thousand dollar comprised chemical and industrial branch products, 3 million 798,9 thousand dollars comprised vehicles, equipment and mechanisms and 3 million 686 thousand dollars comprised textiles.

Switzerland provided the most aid in terms of volume in the reporting period, followed by USA and China.