President Sargsyan chairs unprecedented meeting with Parliament leadership

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan had a meeting on January 12 with the leadership of the Parliament.

During the beginning of the meeting the president mentioned that although he regularly meets with the Speaker and other MPs, a meeting of this format is unprecedented and aims at focusing on the upcoming works after the Constitutional amendments in the new administration system , on all issues of concern.

After the president’s speech, Speaker Babloyan presented the parliament’s works for raising efficiency and ensuring the normal activities of the parliament’s duties under the Constitution, parliamentary hearings on issues of public concern and works for boosting parliamentary diplomacy.

The Speaker, his deputies and other MPs, heads of factions from the HHK, the ARF and Tsarukyan bloc, chairmen of committees presented their proposals and views regarding upcoming works.

The parliamentarians agreed that political forces of the parliament have displayed unity over the most important issues for the state and have united their powers during works in international parliamentary structures, as well as in issues concerning the defense of the country and security.

The President was pleased to note the work of the parliament, at the same time stressing that the pace must be maintained and all issues must be given necessary legislative solutions in time.

The transcript of the President’s speech during the meeting is available in Armenian.