Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 January

Flights resume normally in Zvartnots airport


YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Flights resume normally in Armenia’s Zvartnots airport from 14:00, spokesperson Gevorg Abrahamyan told ARMENPRESS.

He said there are still flights which are delayed because of the fog, but everything is being regulated.

Earlier it was reported that several flights had been delayed due to visibility issues.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration