Armenia’s Permanent Representative to OSCE highlights necessity to install investigative mechanism in NK line of contact

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Arman Kirakosyan delivered speech at the session of the OSCE Permanent Council on January 11, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Italy Angelino Alfano delivered remarks during the session.

Presenting the priorities of the OSCE Italian chairmanship, Angelino Alfano specifically highlighted the need to settle the prolonged conflicts in the OSCE region and reaffirmed the readiness of the Italian chairmanship to assist the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process through supporting the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

In his remarks Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Arman Kirakosyan stated that the conflicts in the OSCE region are not similar, and their settlement principles and formats are also different. In this regard, an importance was attached to the position of the Italian chairmanship to assist the activity of separate formats of the conflict settlement.

Ambassador Kirakosyan said Armenia supports the efforts of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to settle the NK conflict based on the three principles – non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity and peoples’ right to self-determination.

He specifically emphasized the necessity to take measures to reduce the tension in the line of contact, as well as strengthen the capacities of the office of the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and install investigative mechanism, withdraw snipers from the line of contact.

As for Armenia’s readiness to continue the cooperation with the OSCE after the closure of its office in Yerevan, Arman Kirakosyan attached importance to the implementation of the OSCE’s “Armenia cooperation programme” and the support of the Italian chairmanship on this path.