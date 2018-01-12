Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 January

President of Football Federation of Armenia has no plans to resign


YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of the Football Federation of Armenia Ruben Hayrapetyan has no plans to resign, reports Armenpress.

“No, I will not resign. I have my programs and I am implementing them quite well. I don’t see the person who can add something to what I have created. If there is someone, let him nominate his candidacy during the elections of the next year”, he said at a press conference.

The next elections of the President of the Football Federation of Armenia will be held in 2019.




