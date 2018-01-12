Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 January

Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass due to storm


YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on January 12, as of 14:30, the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass due to storm.

The ministry told Armenpress that there is a dense fog on the roads of Maralik region.

All roads are open in Armenia.




