Russian, Iranian FMs discuss Syria during phone talk

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed the situation in Syria during a phone conversation on January 12, the Russian foreign ministry said, Armenpress reports.

“On January 12, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif.

In the run-up to the upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, the two officials continued their exchange of opinions on the situation taking shape in Syria, focusing on the search for various political settlement options for this country under UN auspices and on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 2254”, the ministry’s statement says.

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress will be held in Sochi on January 29-30.