Exhibition dedicated to Aivazovsky’s 200th anniversary extended by one month

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The National Gallery of Armenia, taking into account the public’s great interest to the exhibition dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Hovhannes (Ivan) Aivazovsky, made a decision to extend it by one more month, reports Armenpress.

“Hovhannes Aivazovsky: Creation”exhibition opened on September 14.

The exhibition had an unprecedented number of visitors – nearly 44.000. 18.000 of them were school children, 20.000 ordinary citizens, 8000 were pensioners and 7000 were students.