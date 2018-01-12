London Mayor welcomes Trump’s decision to cancel UK trip

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan welcomed US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel the visit to the UK where he was going to attend the opening ceremony of new US Embassy, Bloomberg reports.

“His visit next month would without doubt have been met by mass peaceful protests”, the Mayor said.

Earlier Donald Trump said on Twitter he is cancelling his February trip to the UK. “Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!”, he tweeted.