Planes unable to land in Armenia’s Zvartnots airport due to fog


YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. A number of flights to/from Armenia have been postponed.

The Zvartnots International Airport told Armenpress that the planes cannot land due to dense fog.

“The last plane landed in the Zvartnots airport at 5:21”, the airport said.  

Due to bad weather conditions and dense fog the last fight from Armenia has been carried out at 13:20 to Moscow and Voronezh.




