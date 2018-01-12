Armenian Ambassador meets with President of Austria

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Austria Arman Kirakosyan on January 10 attended the annual reception organized by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen for the heads of diplomatic representations accredited in the country, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During a private talk with the Austrian President, Ambassador Kirakosyan conveyed the 2018 greetings and wishes of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan to Alexander Van der Bellen and expressed hope that the Armenian-Austrian friendly relations will further develop and will be supplemented by a new partnership content in the future.