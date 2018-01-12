Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 January

Embassy of India organizes film festival in Yerevan


YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and India, the Embassy of India in Armenia is organizing a Festival of Indian Films.

The Embassy told ARMENPRESS three Indian films will be screened January 19, 20 and 21 in Yerevan’s Moscow Cinema.

All screenings will begin 18:00.




