Manchester United willing to substitute Mkhitaryan with Juventus’ Sandro


YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. International media continue focusing on the possible transfer of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United to another club.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are willing to acquire Juventus’ Alex Sandro and are ready to involve Mkhitaryan in this issue.

 




