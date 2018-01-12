Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 January

Skiing Championship of Armenia kicks off


YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Skiing Championship is kicking off January 12.

Nearly 50 athletes will participate in the event this year. The participants are not only from Armenia, but also from Iran, Brazil and Mexico.

The championship will last until January 14.




