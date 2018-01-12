Garo Paylan testifies over murder plot statement

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Garo Paylan, the ethnic Armenian MP of Turkey’s Parliament, has testified in Ankara regarding the statement, according to which murder attempts are being plotted against people who have settled in Europe from Turkey, including Armenians and Alevis, Demokrathaber reports.

On December 20, 2017, Paylan made a statement in the Turkish parliament saying that several reporters and scholars who have settled abroad, who have been labeled as traitors by Turkey’s media, government and president Erdogan, will be the target of assassination attempts by a Turkish structure.

He said that a specific hit list exists, which he presented to Turkey’s law enforcement agencies.

After making this statement, Paylan was summoned by Ankara’s prosecution to testify.

On January 11, Paylan and his lawyer testified.

“Hrant Dink’s reality exists in Turkey. He was my friend. He was targeted in that time. I wanted him to leave the country, however he didn’t, and was killed. And now several others, including Can Dundar [opposition journalist], have been targeted by politicians and the media. We have information that murder attempts are being plotted against them in Germany. There are no specific documents or information in this matter. I made the statement based on verbal information”, he said in his testimony.