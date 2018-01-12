Trump cancels UK trip

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump said on Twitter he is cancelling his February trip to the UK.

“Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!”, he tweeted.

According to Daily Mail, Trump was scheduled to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the new embassy building in London.