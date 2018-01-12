Low visibility prompts shutdown of Vardenyats Pass

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Vardenyats Pass has been shut down because of low visibility and a snowstorm.

The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies told ARMENPRESS that several roads are partly covered with clear ice, namely the Jujevan-Noyemberyan road, Goris-Sisian.

Low visibility is also reported in the Masis, Ararat, Armavir, Maralik and Tavush roads.