Low visibility prompts shutdown of Vardenyats Pass


YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Vardenyats Pass has been shut down because of low visibility and a snowstorm.

The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies told ARMENPRESS that several roads are partly covered with clear ice, namely the Jujevan-Noyemberyan road, Goris-Sisian.

Low visibility is also reported in the Masis, Ararat, Armavir, Maralik and Tavush roads.

 




