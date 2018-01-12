US Secretary of State, German FM discuss Iran’s actions

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel discussed Iran’s destabilizing actions during a phone conversation, the Department of State said in a statement, RIA Novosti reports.

“They discussed Iran’s repressive actions against protesters and its destabilizing activities in the Middle East. The German Foreign Minister briefed the Secretary on recent discussions between the E3, EU, and Iran regarding these non-JCPOA issues”, the statement says.

Earlier the German FM said the European participants of the Iranian nuclear deal are ready to defend it from all attempts to overthrow it. “This is a joint position. We want to defend the JCPOA from all decisions violating it”, he said.