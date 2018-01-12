Trump: I 'have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un'

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. US President Trump said in a new interview Thursday that he "probably" has a “very good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a day after expressing his willingness to enter talks with the country over its nuclear program, The Hill reports.

“I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un,” Trump said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Trump was asked to clarify since he has numerously made harsh tweets in the address of the North Korean leader. “You’ll see many such things from me”, he said, speaking on his tweets.