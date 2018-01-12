Some highways closed, difficult to pass in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. On January 12, as of 08:30, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass. Sisian-Goris highway is partly covered with clear ice.

The ministry urges drivers to use winter tires.

The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.