Armenia’s ruling party to start discussions on president’s candidate in January

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia has not still launched an official discussion on the candidate of the president. The ruling party is still in the stage of preliminary discussions, RPA spokesperson, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters after the Executive Body meeting of the party. “Before the nomination of candidates of the president of Armenia the parliament has to nominate and elect 5 members of the Supreme Court Council. We will do that during February and the discussions will start during the next week. We have not yet started any official discussion on the president’s candidate. Maybe we will start it next week”, ARMENPRESS reports Sharmazanov saying.

He assured that discussions on the candidate of the president will kick off in January. “When the discussions start, we will announce about that”, Eduard Sharmazanov said.

He added that they will nominate a candidate for the president’s post someone with serious biography and high reputation.

To the question if the RPA observes the candidacy of the President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Gagik Harutyunyan, Sharmazanov answered, “Gagik Harutyunyan has refused that he has sich a desire and we respect his decision”.