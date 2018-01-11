YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Roads in Armenia are mainly passable on January 11 by 19:30.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Vardenyats pass is difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed on Sotk-Karvachar highway.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the general department of the Republic of Northern Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.