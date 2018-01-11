If the deal takes place, it will be win-win – Lineker comments on possible exchange of Mkhitaryan and Sánchez

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Football expert at BBC and BT Sport Gary Lineker commented on the rumors of the possible exchange of Mkhitaryan and Sánchez.

“An interesting development is taking place. “United” wants to obtain Alexis Sánchez and offers Henrikh Mkhitaryan in exchange to the London club. If this deal takes place, it will be win-win”, ARMENPRESS reports Lineker saying.

According to him, “United” will obtain a top footballer and at the same time will not allow “Manchester City” to strengthen its club, since the latter is also interested in Chilean footballer Alexis Sánchez. “And Arsenal will obtain a wonderful footballer and will allow Sánchez, who does not want to prolong his contract, to leave”, Lineker said.

Earlier it was reported that Jose Mourinho had proposed Arsène Wenger to exchange the two footballers.