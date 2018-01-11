Starting from 2018 EAEU will meet Euro 5 emissions standards for cars

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Starting from January 1, 2018 any vehicle produced in or imported to the Eurasian Economic Union, including trucks and buses, will meet the 5th environmental class (Euro-5). ARMENPRESS reports this will allow reducing harmful substances 1.5 fold from new transport vehicles.

Apart from environmental results, coming into force stricter norms will foster production of modern transport vehicles and application of new technologies for engine production.