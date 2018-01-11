SRC Chairman briefs President Sargsyan on reforms in the committee, tax revenue performance of 2017 and priorities of 2018

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. During the working meeting with the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Vardan Harutyunyan briefed President Sargsyan on tax revenue performance of 2017, reforms in the committee aimed at raising the ratio of tax-GDP and improvement of the business environment, creation of favorable conditions for investments and increase of transparency.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the SRC Chairman presented the priorities of the committee for 2018, the works to be done to meet the regulations of the new Tax Code, as well as the expected results.

The process of Meghri checkpoint modernization program was also presented at the meeting.

The President of the Republic tasked to continue the works to ensure the revenues in line with the budget without hampering the normal operation of businesses. Serzh Sargsyan also tasked to mainly focus on the checks of documents to identify risky businesses, continue increasing the transparency of tax and customs bodies, pay special attention to the simplification of tax procedures and decrease of time demanded.

Serzh Sargsyan also tasked to put into operation the E-platform as soon as possible, which will give an opportunity to make the formulations electronically minimizing interactions between tax bodies and businessmen.

The President also tasked to ensure the implementation of the modernization and reconstruction works of Meghri checkpoint, completing the modernization works of the state border of Armenia. The SRC was also tasked to continue works aimed at improving ratings given by international organizations for tax and customs procedures.