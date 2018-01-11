Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-01-18
YEREVAN, 11 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.44 drams to 484.31 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 578.65 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 8.50 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.64 drams to 653.38 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 117.70 drams to 20549.73 drams. Silver price up by 1.01 drams to 266.81 drams. Platinum price down by 29.31 drams to 15103.8 drams.
