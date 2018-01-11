“Heavy Basket” Cooperative in Armenia to export its products this year

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. “Heavy Basket” Agricultural Consumer Cooperative within the course of its one-year activity has clarified the production processes, organized effective sales and created jobs for people of Gndevaz and the nearby communities, reports Armenpress.

The company plans to export its products in the future ad acquire new partners abroad.

The Cooperative summed up the Year 2017 with progress & key steps towards its establishment: cooperative registration, product presentation during Christmas Bazar and its official opening ceremony.

“Heavy Basket” presents ecologically clean products of Vayots Dzor region to the Armenian market and steps have already been taken to reach out to new business partners abroad. It means that in 2018, the new Cooperative will start exporting about 10 types of ecologically clean, high-quality and tasty food items: dried fruits, nuts and seeds and various alpine herbs and teas.

Cooperative President Samvel Torosyan highlighted that his dream to open such a business, which will provide jobs and prospects for development came true, finally there were entities that supported the start-up business. He particularly thanked Lydian Armenia that is implementing the Amulsar mining project, for its support for this activity. Within this program, “Heavy Basket” has received financial support, technical assistance, and business management skills.

Two partner organizations have also made a great contribution to the development of the cooperative: “Partnership and Teaching’’/ P&T NGO that provided capacity building on Cooperatives, organizational issues, an exchange visit to Lukashin to visit with successful experience of local Cooperative; and "HDP" Foundation, which established & fully renovated a Collection point in Gndevaz, and will help acquire Lydian-supported agricultural produdcts and new crops grown through new-technology greenhouses and high-yielding gardens from Gorayq, Saravan and Gndevaz.

Armine Ginosyan, a member of the "Heavy Basket" Cooperative, presented the entire path of this local entity: from capacity building in social entrepreneurship to the establishment of the cooperative: production processes, organization of effective sales and marketing plan. This is a promising successful start-up business that can be replicated elsewhere & serve as an example for other entrepreneurs. The project is also a successful model of partnership, where each party had distinct mission and role: Lydian Armenia funded the project, the various components of which were implemented by P&T NGO, HDP Foundation and Zangakatun NGO. Within the framework of the latter project, “Rays of Future” NGO was registered in Jermuk, that trained schoolchildren, teachers and parents from Jermuk and Kechut, taught skills to make accessories from waste and generate income. The official opening ceremony of this NGO took place in September last year.

“Heavy Basket” Agricultural Consumer Cooperative, which was established in 2017 in Gndevaz community of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province, includes members from the nearby communities of Jermuk, Gorayk and Saravan.