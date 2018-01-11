Armenian parliamentary committee issues positive conclusion for Yazidi genocide condemnation bill

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The European Integration Affairs committee of the Armenian Parliament debated on January 11 the draft statement titled “On Condemning the Genocide Acts Against the Yazidi People in Terrorist Controlled Areas of Iraq”.

Ruling party MP Rustam Makhmudyan, the rapporteur, stressed that this bill proposes specific actions.

“This is an attitude towards the Yazidi people, the state, statehood. We have called on all political forces to join this statement, because this is the attitude of every Armenian”, he said, reminding that the genocidal acts against the Yazidis are still ongoing to some extent.

Naira Zohrabyan, chairman of the committee, said this is a very important initiative, and this issue was raised also back in the previous parliament convocation.

She stressed that it is unclear why this issue was delayed from one session to the other and wasn’t passed.

“If you reach a consensus with the political majority in the faction to stipulate it, what numerous international structures have recognized as genocide, the Tsarukyan faction will be in favor”, she said.

MP Samvel Farmanyan found it noteworthy that the Armenian people, who were victim of genocide, have moral and political obligation to proceed from genocide condemnation stances.

Both the foreign relations committee and the European Integration affairs committee issued a positive conclusion for the bill, which will be included in the parliamentary session agenda.