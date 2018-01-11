Yerevan prosecutor requests ministers to heighten Nairit plant safety regulations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. A fire broke out in the Nairit plant in Yerevan on August 28, 2017, as result of negligence of storage rules of flammable materials.

The fire and technical safety inspection of Yerevan, under the emergency situations ministry, had prepared materials over the case, on the basis of which a criminal case was initiated.

After authorities ruled that no serious consequences were registered, the case was dropped.

However, investigation ruled that those in-charge committed negligence.

Earlier an SNCO dealing with technical safety was provided with finances to support Nairit in the safe storage of these materials.

Based on this, Yerevan prosecutor Raffi Aslanyan applied to the minister of emergency situations Davit Tonoyan and minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Ashot Manukyan to discuss the violations, reasons and to take action to organize the storage process more efficiently.